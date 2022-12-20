Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:DPMLF) Announces $0.04 Dividend

Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:DPMLF – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, December 20th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share on Monday, January 16th. This represents a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th.

Dundee Precious Metals Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:DPMLF opened at $4.79 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.70 and its 200 day moving average is $4.83. Dundee Precious Metals has a fifty-two week low of $3.95 and a fifty-two week high of $6.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $910.10 million, a PE ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 0.47.

Get Dundee Precious Metals alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on DPMLF. National Bankshares decreased their price target on Dundee Precious Metals to C$8.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Dundee Precious Metals from C$12.50 to C$13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their price objective on Dundee Precious Metals to C$8.75 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dundee Precious Metals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.38.

About Dundee Precious Metals

Dundee Precious Metals Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition of mineral properties, exploration, development, mining, and processing of precious metals. Its principal operating assets include the Chelopech operation, which produces a gold-copper concentrate containing gold, copper, and silver and a pyrite concentrate containing gold located to the east of Sofia, Bulgaria; the Ada Tepe operation that produces a gold concentrate containing gold and silver located in southern Bulgaria, near the town of Krumovgrad; and the Tsumeb smelter, a complex copper concentrate processing facility located in Namibia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dundee Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dundee Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.