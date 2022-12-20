Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund (EVM) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 22nd

Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVM – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, December 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.0306 per share by the investment management company on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 22nd.

Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 1.1% annually over the last three years.

Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund Stock Performance

NYSEAMERICAN:EVM opened at $8.75 on Tuesday. Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund has a 12 month low of $8.04 and a 12 month high of $11.73.

Institutional Trading of Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund

Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covington Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund during the third quarter worth approximately $87,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund by 19.1% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 178,077 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,516,000 after buying an additional 28,524 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund by 41.4% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 87,907 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $883,000 after purchasing an additional 25,740 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund by 13.2% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 263,912 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,650,000 after purchasing an additional 30,800 shares during the period.

Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income market of United States. It invests primarily in high grade municipal obligations comprising of various industries, such as general obligations, hospital, electric utilities, transportation, water and sewer, public education, and private education.

