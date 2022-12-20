Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund (EVM) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 22nd

Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVM – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, December 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.0306 per share by the investment management company on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 22nd.
Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 1.1% annually over the last three years.
Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund Stock Performance
NYSEAMERICAN:EVM opened at $8.75 on Tuesday. Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund has a 12 month low of $8.04 and a 12 month high of $11.73.
Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund Company Profile
Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income market of United States. It invests primarily in high grade municipal obligations comprising of various industries, such as general obligations, hospital, electric utilities, transportation, water and sewer, public education, and private education.
