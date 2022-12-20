Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II (NYSEARCA:EOS) Plans $0.12 Monthly Dividend

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II (NYSEARCA:EOS – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.1152 per share on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 22nd.

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II Price Performance

Shares of EOS opened at $16.46 on Tuesday. Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II has a 1 year low of $15.10 and a 1 year high of $24.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.81 and a 200-day moving average of $17.16.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II in the first quarter worth about $147,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II by 8.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II in the first quarter worth about $442,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II by 4.4% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 33,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412 shares during the period.

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II Company Profile

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in growth stocks of mid-cap and large-cap companies.

