Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Strategy Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (NYSEARCA:EXD)

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Strategy Fund (NYSEARCA:EXD – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.0708 per share on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 22nd.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Strategy Fund Price Performance

NYSEARCA EXD opened at $9.69 on Tuesday. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Strategy Fund has a 12 month low of $8.76 and a 12 month high of $12.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.10.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Strategy Fund

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EXD. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Strategy Fund during the first quarter valued at $191,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Strategy Fund during the first quarter valued at $167,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Strategy Fund by 10.6% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 138,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after buying an additional 13,221 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Strategy Fund during the second quarter valued at $110,000. Finally, Mariner LLC boosted its position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Strategy Fund by 8.1% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 56,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $661,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter.

About Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Strategy Fund

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Strategy Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund is co-managed by Parametric Risk Advisors, LLC. It invests in equity markets. The fund invests directly and through derivatives such as options in stocks of companies.

