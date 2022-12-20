Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund (TEAF) to Issue Dividend of $0.09 on December 30th

Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund (NYSE:TEAF – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Saturday, December 17th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.09 per share on Friday, December 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 8.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 22nd.

Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE TEAF opened at $13.18 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.88. Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund has a fifty-two week low of $12.46 and a fifty-two week high of $15.49.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund by 14.8% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 249,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,767,000 after acquiring an additional 32,140 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,323,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund by 675.5% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $911,000 after acquiring an additional 52,532 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund by 1.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 40,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund by 2.9% during the third quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 43,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after acquiring an additional 1,217 shares in the last quarter.

Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund Company Profile

Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC It invests in equity and fixed income markets. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the essential asset sectors, which includes education, housing, healthcare, social and human services, power, water, energy, infrastructure, basic materials, industrial, transportation and telecommunications sectors.

