EdgeRock Capital LLC Acquires 64,227 Shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

EdgeRock Capital LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Get Rating) by 45.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 207,022 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 64,227 shares during the period. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF comprises 7.0% of EdgeRock Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. EdgeRock Capital LLC owned approximately 0.19% of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF worth $12,281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 132.7% in the 3rd quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $916,000 after acquiring an additional 8,800 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the third quarter valued at about $1,242,000. EWG Elevate Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. now owns 48,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,871,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the third quarter worth about $338,000. Finally, Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $305,000.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

NASDAQ:FTSM traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $59.53. 3,262 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,207,703. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $59.26 and a fifty-two week high of $59.86. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.42.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.159 per share. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. This is a positive change from First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14.

