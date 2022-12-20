EdgeRock Capital LLC Acquires 64,227 Shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

EdgeRock Capital LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Get Rating) by 45.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 207,022 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 64,227 shares during the period. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF comprises 7.0% of EdgeRock Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. EdgeRock Capital LLC owned approximately 0.19% of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF worth $12,281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 132.7% in the 3rd quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $916,000 after acquiring an additional 8,800 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the third quarter valued at about $1,242,000. EWG Elevate Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. now owns 48,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,871,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the third quarter worth about $338,000. Finally, Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $305,000.
First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Stock Up 0.0 %
NASDAQ:FTSM traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $59.53. 3,262 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,207,703. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $59.26 and a fifty-two week high of $59.86. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.42.
First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Increases Dividend
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM)
- General Mills Retreats To More Attractive Territory
- Will Tesla Shares Rally If Musk Steps Down From Twitter?
- Can Chewy Fetch Double Digit Gains in 2023?
- 5 Down But Not Out Stocks To Watch For 2023
- Eli Lilly Expects Enduring Growth, Despite Immediate Challenges
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.