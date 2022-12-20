EdgeRock Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 2,735 Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,735 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EPD. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 2.6% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,571,535 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $169,611,000 after acquiring an additional 169,059 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 2.1% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 51,597 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 10,153 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 32.4% in the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,751 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 4,343 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Enterprise Products Partners

In related news, Director John R. Rutherford acquired 10,000 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $24.88 per share, for a total transaction of $248,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 123,941 shares in the company, valued at $3,083,652.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 32.60% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Products Partners Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of EPD traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.57. The stock had a trading volume of 53,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,300,197. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 52-week low of $20.42 and a 52-week high of $28.65. The firm has a market cap of $51.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.12 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.73 and its 200 day moving average is $25.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $15.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.85 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 19.59%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enterprise Products Partners Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st were given a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 28th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.06%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.90%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on EPD. Tudor Pickering cut Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. lowered Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.89.

Enterprise Products Partners Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

