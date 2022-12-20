EdgeRock Capital LLC Buys Shares of 1,284 Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 1,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 93,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,664,000 after buying an additional 15,845 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC raised its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 13,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 243.2% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 12,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after buying an additional 8,642 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 164,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,428,000 after buying an additional 2,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 111.1% during the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,640,000 after buying an additional 18,233 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

NYSEARCA:SCHA traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $40.29. The stock had a trading volume of 13,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,451,293. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $37.25 and a twelve month high of $52.11. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.31.

About Schwab US Small-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

