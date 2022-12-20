EdgeRock Capital LLC Makes New $58,000 Investment in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IJH. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 450.0% during the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Iowa State Bank lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 67,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,800,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 86.5% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 3.4% during the third quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC now owns 44,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,713,000 after buying an additional 1,470 shares during the period. Finally, Orin Green Financial LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Orin Green Financial LLC now owns 46,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,155,000 after buying an additional 564 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF stock traded up $2.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $239.72. 25,874 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,489,870. The business has a fifty day moving average of $243.32 and a 200 day moving average of $240.50. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 12-month low of $217.39 and a 12-month high of $286.72.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

