EdgeRock Capital LLC Makes New Investment in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 4,216 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $512,000. NVIDIA accounts for 0.3% of EdgeRock Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. United Bank increased its stake in NVIDIA by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 7,717 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,730 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 6.8% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,904,772 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,065,457,000 after purchasing an additional 249,045 shares during the period. MAS Advisors LLC raised its stake in NVIDIA by 42.1% in the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 1,967 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its position in NVIDIA by 10.0% during the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 11,000 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,001,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, 55I LLC grew its stake in NVIDIA by 7.9% during the first quarter. 55I LLC now owns 3,880 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,059,000 after buying an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. 62.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NVIDIA stock traded down $0.34 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $162.20. 353,150 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 54,824,758. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 2.74. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $108.13 and a 1-year high of $313.30. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $148.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $154.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $403.88 billion, a PE ratio of 69.17, a P/E/G ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 1.75.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $5.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.82 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 20.85% and a return on equity of 30.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.10%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.81%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NVDA. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $248.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on NVIDIA from $235.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. HSBC initiated coverage on NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, December 15th. They set a “reduce” rating and a $136.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com lowered NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Fubon Bank downgraded NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.09.

In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 87,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.65, for a total value of $10,469,375.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,310,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $276,414,592.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 85,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.49, for a total value of $9,901,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,397,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $279,307,257.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 87,500 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.65, for a total value of $10,469,375.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,310,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $276,414,592.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 175,287 shares of company stock worth $20,838,322 over the last quarter. 4.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

