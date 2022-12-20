EdgeRock Capital LLC Takes Position in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK)

EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FSK. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in FS KKR Capital by 129,200.0% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new position in FS KKR Capital in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new position in FS KKR Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in FS KKR Capital during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. 35.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at FS KKR Capital

In other FS KKR Capital news, insider Daniel Pietrzak bought 6,000 shares of FS KKR Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.76 per share, with a total value of $112,560.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 27,500 shares in the company, valued at $515,900. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

FS KKR Capital Price Performance

Shares of FS KKR Capital stock traded up $0.18 on Tuesday, hitting $17.38. 21,931 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,297,079. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a 12-month low of $16.70 and a 12-month high of $23.44. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.89. The company has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.89 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.73. The firm had revenue of $411.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $407.90 million. FS KKR Capital had a return on equity of 10.47% and a net margin of 13.29%. Analysts expect that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FS KKR Capital Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 13th. This is an increase from FS KKR Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 15.65%. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 338.89%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FSK. Hovde Group reduced their price target on FS KKR Capital to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of FS KKR Capital from $18.00 to $18.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of FS KKR Capital from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th.

FS KKR Capital Profile

(Get Rating)

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It provides customized credit solutions to private middle market U.S. companies. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S.

