eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) Downgraded to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Friday morning.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on EHTH. Craig Hallum raised eHealth from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on eHealth from $10.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group set a $4.00 price objective on eHealth in a report on Thursday, November 24th. Citigroup lowered their price target on eHealth from $9.00 to $4.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on eHealth from $8.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $8.50.

Get eHealth alerts:

eHealth Stock Down 8.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ EHTH opened at $4.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 5.83 and a current ratio of 5.83. eHealth has a 52 week low of $2.67 and a 52 week high of $27.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.53 million, a P/E ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 0.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.55 and its 200 day moving average is $6.08.

Insider Buying and Selling at eHealth

eHealth ( NASDAQ:EHTH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported ($1.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.94) by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $53.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.73 million. eHealth had a negative return on equity of 13.64% and a negative net margin of 31.28%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.96) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that eHealth will post -3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other eHealth news, CEO Francis S. Soistman, Jr. purchased 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.08 per share, for a total transaction of $246,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 428,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,319,826.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of eHealth

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in eHealth by 1.9% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 676,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,651,000 after purchasing an additional 12,329 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of eHealth by 24.0% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 30,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 5,800 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of eHealth by 75.9% in the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 100,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 43,516 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of eHealth by 20.9% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 486,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,903,000 after buying an additional 84,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in shares of eHealth by 37.9% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 509,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,991,000 after buying an additional 140,038 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.16% of the company’s stock.

About eHealth

(Get Rating)

eHealth, Inc operates a health insurance marketplace that provides consumer engagement, education, and health insurance enrollment solutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Medicare; and Individual, Family and Small Business. Its ecommerce platforms organize and present health insurance information in various formats that enable individuals, families, and small businesses to research, analyze, compare, and purchase a range of health insurance plans.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for eHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.