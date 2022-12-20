ELIS Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $64.47 Million (XLS)

ELIS (XLS) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 20th. One ELIS token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.32 or 0.00001908 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ELIS has a market capitalization of $64.47 million and approximately $11.59 worth of ELIS was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, ELIS has traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00014245 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 30.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00003604 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00036617 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.94 or 0.00041080 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005917 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00020265 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $38.19 or 0.00226029 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003773 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000047 BTC.

About ELIS

ELIS (XLS) is a token. Its genesis date was October 18th, 2018. ELIS’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens. ELIS’s official Twitter account is @elis_tech and its Facebook page is accessible here. ELIS’s official website is www.elis.tech.

ELIS Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ELIS (XLS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. ELIS has a current supply of 200,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ELIS is 0.32235695 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.elis.tech/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ELIS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ELIS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ELIS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

