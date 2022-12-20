Elliott Investment Management Sells 541,119 Shares of Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU) Stock

Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU – Get Rating) major shareholder Elliott Investment Management sold 541,119 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.57, for a total transaction of $15,459,769.83. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,191,120 shares in the company, valued at $691,140,298.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Elliott Investment Management also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 19th, Elliott Investment Management sold 741,120 shares of Peabody Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.71, for a total transaction of $21,277,555.20.

On Friday, December 2nd, Elliott Investment Management sold 668,161 shares of Peabody Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.76, for a total transaction of $21,220,793.36.

On Wednesday, November 30th, Elliott Investment Management sold 249,970 shares of Peabody Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.72, for a total value of $7,929,048.40.

Shares of NYSE BTU traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $28.60. 2,802,360 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,007,888. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $27.48 and a 200 day moving average of $24.61. Peabody Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $9.83 and a 1 year high of $33.29.

Peabody Energy ( NYSE:BTU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The coal producer reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.09. Peabody Energy had a net margin of 25.50% and a return on equity of 57.13%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Peabody Energy Co. will post 6.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on BTU. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Peabody Energy from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Peabody Energy from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.75.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Peabody Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Peabody Energy during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Peabody Energy by 37.2% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,238 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 878 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Peabody Energy in the third quarter worth about $81,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Peabody Energy by 104.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,208 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.21% of the company’s stock.

Peabody Energy Corporation engages in coal mining business in the United States, Japan, Taiwan, Australia, India, Indonesia, China, Vietnam, South Korea, and internationally. The company operates through Seaborne Thermal Mining, Seaborne Metallurgical Mining, Powder River Basin Mining, and Other U.S.

