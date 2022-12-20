Energy Fuels (TSE:EFR) Receives “Buy” Rating from Noble Financial

Energy Fuels (TSE:EFR – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:UUUU)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at Noble Financial in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. They presently have a C$13.00 price objective on the stock. Noble Financial’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 61.09% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$9.50 target price on shares of Energy Fuels in a report on Monday.

Energy Fuels Price Performance

Shares of EFR stock traded up C$0.15 on Tuesday, reaching C$8.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 246,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 696,097. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$9.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$8.51. Energy Fuels has a 1 year low of C$6.14 and a 1 year high of C$13.82. The company has a current ratio of 27.09, a quick ratio of 19.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 802.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Energy Fuels Company Profile

In other Energy Fuels news, Director Dennis Higgs sold 17,212 shares of Energy Fuels stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.19, for a total transaction of C$158,213.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 246,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,266,257.98.

Energy Fuels Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction, recovery, exploration, and sale of conventional and in situ uranium recovery in the United States. The company owns and operates the Nichols Ranch project, the Jane Dough property, and the Hank project located in Wyoming; and the Alta Mesa project located in Texas, as well as White Mesa Mill in Utah.

