Enzyme (MLN) Price Tops $19.34 on Major Exchanges

Enzyme (MLN) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 20th. One Enzyme token can currently be bought for approximately $19.34 or 0.00114907 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Enzyme has a market capitalization of $39.42 million and $869,926.28 worth of Enzyme was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Enzyme has traded 7.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001615 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000273 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0570 or 0.00000338 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $900.64 or 0.05347684 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $83.60 or 0.00496386 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0341 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,953.37 or 0.29411367 BTC.

Enzyme Profile

Enzyme was first traded on January 26th, 2019. Enzyme’s total supply is 2,070,263 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,038,518 tokens. The official website for Enzyme is enzyme.finance. The Reddit community for Enzyme is https://reddit.com/r/enzymefinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Enzyme’s official Twitter account is @enzymefinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Enzyme Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Enzyme empowers users to build and scale investment strategies of their choice – from discretionary and robot to ETFs and market-making. Its second-generation smart contract-enforced platform is thoroughly tested and audited before any mainnet deployments are made.Enzyme Finance was formerly known as Melon Protocol. The token has a new icon and name, but the MLN ticker and contract address stay the same. MLN is used to pay for various functions throughout the fund creation process and investment lifecycle.”

