EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Stock Holdings Lessened by West Bancorporation Inc.

West Bancorporation Inc. trimmed its stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 45.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,444 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 2,069 shares during the quarter. West Bancorporation Inc.’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $273,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EOG. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 6.5% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,534 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $660,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 163.3% in the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 553 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in EOG Resources by 34.1% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 143,219 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $17,076,000 after buying an additional 36,433 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new position in EOG Resources in the first quarter worth approximately $616,000. Finally, Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in EOG Resources in the first quarter worth approximately $214,000. 88.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on EOG Resources from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. MKM Partners increased their price objective on EOG Resources from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded EOG Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $143.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on EOG Resources from $162.00 to $172.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on EOG Resources in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $151.00 price objective on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, EOG Resources currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.73.

Insider Buying and Selling

EOG Resources Stock Performance

In related news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 5,455 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.68, for a total value of $772,864.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 151,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,523,600.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, EVP Kenneth W. Boedeker sold 1,995 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.09, for a total value of $289,454.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,043,698.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 5,455 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.68, for a total value of $772,864.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 151,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,523,600.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 10,170 shares of company stock valued at $1,459,657 over the last ninety days. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of EOG Resources stock traded up $1.85 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $127.38. The company had a trading volume of 25,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,240,263. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $134.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $122.56. The stock has a market cap of $74.82 billion, a PE ratio of 9.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.62. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $80.67 and a 1-year high of $150.88.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The energy exploration company reported $3.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.75 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $7.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.19 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 35.36% and a net margin of 29.84%. As a group, equities analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 14.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EOG Resources Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 17th will be paid a $0.825 dividend. This is an increase from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 13th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.57%.

EOG Resources Profile

(Get Rating)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

Featured Stories

