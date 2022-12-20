Epiq Partners LLC Acquires 11,500 Shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA)

Epiq Partners LLC grew its holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Get Rating) by 14.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 92,050 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,500 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF comprises about 2.8% of Epiq Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Epiq Partners LLC owned approximately 0.27% of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF worth $4,520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $208,000.

JAAA traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $49.45. 600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 264,722. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $49.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.12. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a one year low of $48.51 and a one year high of $51.40.

