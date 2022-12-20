Epiq Partners LLC Buys 25,900 Shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE:GPMT)

Epiq Partners LLC lifted its stake in Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE:GPMT – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 334,300 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,900 shares during the quarter. Epiq Partners LLC’s holdings in Granite Point Mortgage Trust were worth $2,153,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GPMT. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Granite Point Mortgage Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,411,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,671,000 after purchasing an additional 31,891 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Granite Point Mortgage Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $179,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 77,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $739,000 after purchasing an additional 6,079 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 589,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,639,000 after purchasing an additional 10,785 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.18% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Granite Point Mortgage Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 15th. JMP Securities cut their price target on Granite Point Mortgage Trust from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Raymond James cut their price target on Granite Point Mortgage Trust from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Granite Point Mortgage Trust to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.75.

Shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust stock traded down $0.18 on Tuesday, reaching $5.89. The company had a trading volume of 3,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 449,881. The firm has a market cap of $308.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.20 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.43. Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.45 and a 1 year high of $12.33.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc, a real estate investment trust, originates, invests in, and manages senior floating-rate commercial mortgage loans, and other debt and debt-like commercial real estate investments in the United States. The company provides intermediate-term bridge or transitional financing for various purposes, including acquisitions, recapitalizations, and refinancing, as well as a range of business plans, including lease-up, renovation, repositioning, and repurposing of the commercial property.

