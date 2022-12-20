Epiq Partners LLC Purchases 45,690 Shares of DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK)

Epiq Partners LLC lifted its position in DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK – Get Rating) by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 247,155 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 45,690 shares during the period. Epiq Partners LLC owned about 0.82% of DermTech worth $979,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DMTK. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of DermTech by 22.6% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 14,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 2,734 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of DermTech by 7.9% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 42,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of DermTech by 16.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 2,715 shares in the last quarter. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of DermTech in the first quarter worth approximately $1,732,000. Finally, Tamarack Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of DermTech in the first quarter worth approximately $734,000. Institutional investors own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Lake Street Capital decreased their price objective on shares of DermTech from $14.00 to $6.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of DermTech from $15.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of DermTech from $16.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of DermTech from $20.00 to $8.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on shares of DermTech from $20.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th.

In related news, major shareholder Rtw Investments, Lp sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.77, for a total value of $177,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,018,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,343,038.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Insiders have sold 103,950 shares of company stock valued at $186,134 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DMTK traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.92. The stock had a trading volume of 750 shares, compared to its average volume of 700,682. DermTech, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.66 and a 1 year high of $18.35. The firm has a market cap of $58.01 million, a PE ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.65 and its 200 day moving average is $4.73.

DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.99) by $0.03. DermTech had a negative net margin of 779.58% and a negative return on equity of 59.74%. The business had revenue of $3.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.85 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that DermTech, Inc. will post -3.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DermTech, Inc, a molecular diagnostic company, develops and markets novel non-invasive genomics tests to diagnosis skin cancer, inflammatory diseases, and aging-related conditions in the United States. It offers DermTech Melanoma Test (DMT), a gene expression test that enhances early detection of genomic atypia and helps rule out melanoma and the need for a surgical biopsy of atypical pigmented lesions.

