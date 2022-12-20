Epiq Partners LLC Raises Position in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM)

Epiq Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) by 9.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 86,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,131 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management accounts for about 2.2% of Epiq Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Epiq Partners LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $3,519,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BAM. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Optiver Holding B.V. raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 212.1% in the second quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 89.0% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in Brookfield Asset Management in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in Brookfield Asset Management in the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. 59.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut Brookfield Asset Management from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Brookfield Asset Management in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. TD Securities increased their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Brookfield Asset Management in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Brookfield Asset Management presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.25.

Brookfield Asset Management Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BAM traded up $0.76 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.77. 18,871 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,912,904. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.76 and a fifty-two week high of $36.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market cap of $46.60 billion, a PE ratio of 13.66 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.90.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter. Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 2.67% and a net margin of 3.86%. The firm had revenue of $23.42 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Brookfield Asset Management Inc. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Brookfield Asset Management Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Oaktree Capital Management Lp sold 2,825,000 shares of Brookfield Asset Management stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total value of $24,012,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,797,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,274,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Brookfield Asset Management In sold 2,135,176 shares of Brookfield Asset Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.09, for a total transaction of $51,436,389.84. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,281,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,956,442.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Oaktree Capital Management Lp sold 2,825,000 shares of Brookfield Asset Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total transaction of $24,012,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,797,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,274,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 6,960,176 shares of company stock worth $94,048,890. Insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Asset Management Profile

Brookfield Asset Management is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

Further Reading

