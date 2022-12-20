Epiq Partners LLC Sells 2,000 Shares of Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI)

Epiq Partners LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI – Get Rating) by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Epiq Partners LLC’s holdings in Methode Electronics were worth $223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. New Century Advisors LLC grew its stake in Methode Electronics by 56.4% during the second quarter. New Century Advisors LLC now owns 837 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its stake in Methode Electronics by 1.2% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 26,732 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $990,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Methode Electronics by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 37,354 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,616,000 after buying an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Robotti Robert grew its stake in shares of Methode Electronics by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Robotti Robert now owns 109,691 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,744,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Methode Electronics by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,743 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. 94.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Methode Electronics alerts:

Methode Electronics Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of MEI stock traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $44.47. 216 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 176,912. Methode Electronics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.91 and a 12-month high of $50.39. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $43.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.33 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Methode Electronics Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. Methode Electronics’s payout ratio is 22.05%.

MEI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Methode Electronics in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Methode Electronics in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Methode Electronics in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th.

Insider Activity at Methode Electronics

In other news, Director Brian J. Cadwallader sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.80, for a total value of $102,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $318,240. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Walter J. Aspatore sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.67, for a total transaction of $438,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $876,060. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Brian J. Cadwallader sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.80, for a total transaction of $102,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $318,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,196 shares of company stock worth $2,286,091 in the last 90 days. 4.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Methode Electronics Profile

(Get Rating)

Methode Electronics, Inc designs, engineers, and produces mechatronic products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Automotive, Industrial, Interface, and Medical. The Automotive segment supplies electronic and electro-mechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers directly or through their tiered suppliers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MEI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Methode Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Methode Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.