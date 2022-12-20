EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) Raised to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Get Rating) from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have $52.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on EPR. StockNews.com lowered EPR Properties from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, November 19th. Raymond James lowered their price target on EPR Properties from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on EPR Properties from $55.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on EPR Properties from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $51.64.

EPR Properties Price Performance

EPR opened at $39.51 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $39.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 7.42 and a quick ratio of 7.42. The firm has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of 19.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.61. EPR Properties has a 1 year low of $34.58 and a 1 year high of $56.38.

EPR Properties Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of EPR Properties

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.35%. EPR Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 160.98%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in EPR Properties by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 14,542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $521,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in EPR Properties by 1.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $885,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in EPR Properties by 6.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in EPR Properties by 4.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 9,251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in EPR Properties by 4.3% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.72% of the company’s stock.

EPR Properties Company Profile

EPR Properties is a leading experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues which create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

