ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) Updates Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Saturday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.46-$0.52 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.60. The company issued revenue guidance of -. ESCO Technologies also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $3.45-$3.60 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stephens upped their target price on ESCO Technologies from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. StockNews.com upgraded ESCO Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st.

Get ESCO Technologies alerts:

ESCO Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ESE opened at $87.92 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 27.82 and a beta of 1.08. ESCO Technologies has a 12 month low of $60.03 and a 12 month high of $96.69.

ESCO Technologies Announces Dividend

ESCO Technologies ( NYSE:ESE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $256.50 million during the quarter. ESCO Technologies had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 8.13%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ESCO Technologies will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 5th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 4th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. ESCO Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 10.13%.

Institutional Trading of ESCO Technologies

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of ESCO Technologies by 45.6% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,265 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ESCO Technologies by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 24,387 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,705,000 after purchasing an additional 4,005 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ESCO Technologies by 54.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 13,675 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $956,000 after purchasing an additional 4,820 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of ESCO Technologies by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 74,783 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $5,229,000 after buying an additional 728 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of ESCO Technologies by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 22,408 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,567,000 after buying an additional 2,711 shares during the last quarter. 94.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ESCO Technologies Company Profile

ESCO Technologies Inc produces and supplies engineered products and systems for industrial and commercial markets worldwide. It operates through Aerospace & Defense, Utility Solutions Group, and RF Shielding and Test segments. The Aerospace & Defense segment designs and manufactures filtration products, including hydraulic filter elements and fluid control devices used in commercial aerospace applications; filter mechanisms used in micro-propulsion devices for satellites; and custom designed filters for manned aircraft and submarines.

Recommended Stories

