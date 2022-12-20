Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $51.86.

WTRG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Essential Utilities to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Essential Utilities to $53.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Essential Utilities from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. StockNews.com raised Essential Utilities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 10th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Essential Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 9th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Essential Utilities news, Director Ellen T. Ruff sold 8,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.96, for a total transaction of $410,537.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,293,577.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Essential Utilities

Essential Utilities Stock Up 0.2 %

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Essential Utilities in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 95.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. ACG Wealth acquired a new position in shares of Essential Utilities in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 60.4% in the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 1,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 42.9% in the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.79% of the company’s stock.

Essential Utilities stock opened at $46.61 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.23 billion, a PE ratio of 26.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.78. Essential Utilities has a 12 month low of $38.50 and a 12 month high of $53.93. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

Essential Utilities Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.287 per share. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.97%.

About Essential Utilities

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through a third-party.

