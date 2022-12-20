Ethereum Classic (ETC) Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.19 Billion

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 20th. In the last seven days, Ethereum Classic has traded down 17.8% against the U.S. dollar. Ethereum Classic has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion and approximately $117.46 million worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ethereum Classic coin can currently be purchased for about $15.81 or 0.00093750 BTC on exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16,865.73 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0742 or 0.00000440 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.32 or 0.00387322 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00021947 BTC.
- Monero (XMR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $146.62 or 0.00869340 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002046 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $101.43 or 0.00601393 BTC.
- Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005946 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $46.09 or 0.00273298 BTC.
- Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.22 or 0.00250343 BTC.
Ethereum Classic Profile
Ethereum Classic (CRYPTO:ETC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the EtcHash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 23rd, 2016. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 210,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 138,463,794 coins. The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is https://reddit.com/r/ethereumclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Ethereum Classic is forum.ethereumclassic.org. The official website for Ethereum Classic is ethereumclassic.org. Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Ethereum Classic
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum Classic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ethereum Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for Ethereum Classic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ethereum Classic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.