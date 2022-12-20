Exelon (NYSE:EXC) Downgraded to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Exelon (NYSE:EXC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Friday morning.

Exelon Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSE EXC opened at $41.77 on Friday. Exelon has a 12-month low of $35.19 and a 12-month high of $50.71. The stock has a market cap of $41.51 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.70.

Get Exelon alerts:

About Exelon

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.