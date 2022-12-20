Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) Stock Position Lowered by Green Alpha Advisors LLC

Green Alpha Advisors LLC lessened its position in Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR – Get Rating) by 18.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 69,667 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 15,822 shares during the period. Green Alpha Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Extreme Networks worth $911,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EXTR. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Extreme Networks in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Extreme Networks by 389.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,463 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 3,551 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Extreme Networks during the second quarter worth $58,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Extreme Networks by 3,060.3% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,332 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 7,100 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Extreme Networks during the second quarter worth $99,000. Institutional investors own 85.00% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
EXTR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Westpark Capital initiated coverage on Extreme Networks in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised Extreme Networks from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Extreme Networks from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. B. Riley lifted their price target on Extreme Networks from $18.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on Extreme Networks from $15.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Extreme Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.75.
Insider Buying and Selling at Extreme Networks
Extreme Networks Stock Up 0.3 %
Shares of EXTR stock traded up $0.06 on Tuesday, reaching $18.59. 10,661 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,201,189. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.96. Extreme Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.49 and a 12-month high of $21.03. The company has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.24 and a beta of 2.09.
Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The technology company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.01. Extreme Networks had a return on equity of 69.86% and a net margin of 3.87%. The firm had revenue of $297.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $284.70 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Extreme Networks, Inc. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.
Extreme Networks Profile
Extreme Networks, Inc delivers cloud-driven networking solutions that leverage the powers of machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation.
The company designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.
Read More
