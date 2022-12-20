Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) Stock Position Lowered by Green Alpha Advisors LLC

Green Alpha Advisors LLC lessened its position in Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR – Get Rating) by 18.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 69,667 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 15,822 shares during the period. Green Alpha Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Extreme Networks worth $911,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EXTR. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Extreme Networks in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Extreme Networks by 389.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,463 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 3,551 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Extreme Networks during the second quarter worth $58,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Extreme Networks by 3,060.3% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,332 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 7,100 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Extreme Networks during the second quarter worth $99,000. Institutional investors own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Extreme Networks alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EXTR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Westpark Capital initiated coverage on Extreme Networks in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised Extreme Networks from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Extreme Networks from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. B. Riley lifted their price target on Extreme Networks from $18.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on Extreme Networks from $15.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Extreme Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at Extreme Networks

Extreme Networks Stock Up 0.3 %

In other Extreme Networks news, CRO Joseph A. Vitalone sold 20,226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.06, for a total value of $324,829.56. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 41,298 shares in the company, valued at $663,245.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Extreme Networks news, CRO Joseph A. Vitalone sold 20,226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.06, for a total value of $324,829.56. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 41,298 shares in the company, valued at $663,245.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Ingrid Burton sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.35, for a total value of $183,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 63,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,286,995.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 46,858 shares of company stock worth $829,528 over the last 90 days. 3.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of EXTR stock traded up $0.06 on Tuesday, reaching $18.59. 10,661 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,201,189. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.96. Extreme Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.49 and a 12-month high of $21.03. The company has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.24 and a beta of 2.09.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The technology company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.01. Extreme Networks had a return on equity of 69.86% and a net margin of 3.87%. The firm had revenue of $297.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $284.70 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Extreme Networks, Inc. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Extreme Networks Profile

(Get Rating)

Extreme Networks, Inc delivers cloud-driven networking solutions that leverage the powers of machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation.

The company designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Extreme Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extreme Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.