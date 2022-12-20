Fanhua (NASDAQ:FANH) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fanhua (NASDAQ:FANH – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Fanhua from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th.

FANH stock opened at $8.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $441.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.20 and a beta of 0.35. Fanhua has a 12-month low of $4.31 and a 12-month high of $8.79. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.20.

Fanhua ( NASDAQ:FANH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.09. The business had revenue of $87.83 million for the quarter. Fanhua had a net margin of 1.29% and a return on equity of 8.32%. Research analysts expect that Fanhua will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in Fanhua by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 73,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 2,026 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its position in Fanhua by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 30,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Fanhua in the 2nd quarter worth about $69,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Fanhua by 59.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 40,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 15,109 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Fanhua by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 339,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,475,000 after acquiring an additional 17,562 shares during the period. 19.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fanhua Inc, together with its subsidiary, distributes insurance products in China. It operates through two segments, Insurance Agency and Claims Adjusting. The Insurance Agency segment provides property and casualty insurance products that primarily include individual accident, travel, homeowner, and indemnity medical insurance products; and life insurance products, such as individual health, individual whole life, individual term life, individual endowment life, and individual annuity, as well as participating insurance products.

