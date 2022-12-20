FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $13.00-$14.00 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $14.08. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on FDX shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of FedEx in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. UBS Group set a $215.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of FedEx from $190.00 to $217.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of FedEx from $186.00 to $178.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $215.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $203.60.

FedEx Stock Down 2.6 %

FDX stock traded down $4.43 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $164.35. 4,836,009 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,794,998. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company has a market cap of $42.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $166.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $195.25. FedEx has a 1-year low of $141.92 and a 1-year high of $266.79.

FedEx Announces Dividend

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The shipping service provider reported $3.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.43 by $0.01. FedEx had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 20.95%. The business had revenue of $23.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.78 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that FedEx will post 14.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 12th will be issued a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 9th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.97%.

Insider Transactions at FedEx

In other news, Director R Brad Martin purchased 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $143.41 per share, with a total value of $215,115.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,557.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Laraway Financial Advisors Inc grew its holdings in FedEx by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Laraway Financial Advisors Inc now owns 2,490 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $575,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. RB Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of FedEx by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,951 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Kinneret Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of FedEx by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 2,821 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $655,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC grew its holdings in shares of FedEx by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC now owns 4,711 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in FedEx by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 12,682 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $2,934,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.62% of the company’s stock.

About FedEx

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

