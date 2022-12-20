Financial Contrast: Green Street Capital (OTCMKTS:JAGR) and Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO)

Green Street Capital (OTCMKTS:JAGR – Get Rating) and Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Green Street Capital and Payoneer Global’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Green Street Capital N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Payoneer Global $473.40 million 3.76 -$33.95 million ($0.07) -72.56

Green Street Capital has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Payoneer Global.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Volatility and Risk

72.4% of Payoneer Global shares are held by institutional investors. 72.4% of Green Street Capital shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 6.5% of Payoneer Global shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Green Street Capital has a beta of -0.57, suggesting that its stock price is 157% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Payoneer Global has a beta of 0.97, suggesting that its stock price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Green Street Capital and Payoneer Global’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Green Street Capital N/A N/A N/A Payoneer Global -3.55% -11.25% -1.07%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Green Street Capital and Payoneer Global, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Green Street Capital 0 0 0 0 N/A Payoneer Global 0 0 3 0 3.00

Payoneer Global has a consensus price target of $9.40, suggesting a potential upside of 85.04%.

About Green Street Capital

Green Street Capital Corp. invests in environmental technology companies that require capital for expansion or are pursuing acquisition strategies. It also recycles grease trap waste for the production of biomass feedstock used in blending biofuels. Green Street Capital Corp. was formerly known as Jaguar Mining Enterprises Inc. and changed its name to Green Street Capital Corp. in July 2010. The company is based in Tampa, Florida.

About Payoneer Global

Payoneer Global Inc. operates a payment and commerce-enabling platform that facilitates marketplaces, platforms and online merchants worldwide. It delivers a suite of services that includes cross-border payments, B2B accounts payable/accounts receivable, multi-currency account, physical and virtual Mastercard cards, working capital, merchant, tax, compliance and risk, and others. The company's platform delivers bank-grade security, stability, and redundancy combined with modern digital capabilities that interconnects the world on a single platform. Its cross-border payment solutions support an ecosystem of marketplaces and marketplace sellers to pay their sellers in approximately 190 countries and territories by connecting to Payoneer APIs and for sellers to get paid. The company was founded in 2005 and is based in New York, New York.

