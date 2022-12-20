First Community Trust NA Has $87,000 Position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

First Community Trust NA decreased its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating) by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. First Community Trust NA’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $87,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $49,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 110,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares during the last quarter. Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 6.8% during the third quarter. Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 43,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,687,000 after purchasing an additional 2,784 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 17.7% during the third quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 11,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 1,797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFG Advisors acquired a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,361,000.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SCHA traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $40.29. 13,637 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,451,293. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $37.25 and a twelve month high of $52.11. The business’s 50-day moving average is $41.31 and its 200-day moving average is $41.31.

About Schwab US Small-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

