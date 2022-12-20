First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) Upgraded to Overweight by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has $56.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their prior target price of $53.00.

Several other research firms have also commented on FR. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $71.00 to $63.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $61.14.

Get First Industrial Realty Trust alerts:

First Industrial Realty Trust Price Performance

NYSE:FR opened at $48.17 on Friday. First Industrial Realty Trust has a one year low of $42.91 and a one year high of $66.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $6.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.27 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $47.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.13.

First Industrial Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.295 per share. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. First Industrial Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 39.86%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 37,380 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,675,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC now owns 5,686 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 8,868 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 34,841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,561,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hotaling Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 34,930 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,658,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. 94.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About First Industrial Realty Trust

(Get Rating)

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Industrial Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Industrial Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.