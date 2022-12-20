First National Bank Sioux Falls Buys 3,500 Shares of Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDV)

First National Bank Sioux Falls grew its stake in shares of Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDV – Get Rating) by 85.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,600 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls’ holdings in Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF were worth $361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF by 178.3% during the second quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 74,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,949,000 after purchasing an additional 47,953 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF by 256.2% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after acquiring an additional 13,533 shares during the period. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 48,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,555,000 after acquiring an additional 9,625 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC lifted its stake in shares of Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF by 37.3% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 75,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,007,000 after buying an additional 20,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intelligent Financial Strategies lifted its stake in shares of Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF by 16,761.4% during the 2nd quarter. Intelligent Financial Strategies now owns 48,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,580,000 after buying an additional 48,608 shares in the last quarter.

Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA AVDV traded up $0.57 on Tuesday, hitting $54.88. The stock had a trading volume of 819 shares, compared to its average volume of 272,164. Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $46.61 and a 52-week high of $66.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $53.01 and a 200-day moving average of $53.23.

