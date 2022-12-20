First National Bank Sioux Falls Buys 9,385 Shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM)

First National Bank Sioux Falls increased its stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Get Rating) by 140.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,067 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,385 shares during the quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls owned approximately 0.06% of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $738,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AVEM. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 18,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,083,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,406,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,385,000 after buying an additional 145,323 shares during the last quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 46,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,752,000 after buying an additional 9,634 shares during the last quarter. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,194,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 18,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,080,000 after buying an additional 1,472 shares during the last quarter.

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of AVEM stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $50.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 800 shares, compared to its average volume of 337,550. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a one year low of $44.37 and a one year high of $65.31. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.39.

