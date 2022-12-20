First National Bank Sioux Falls Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

First National Bank Sioux Falls decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,276 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 71 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF comprises 1.6% of First National Bank Sioux Falls’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. First National Bank Sioux Falls’ holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IWF. Nvwm LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $117,000. Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $423,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,261,119 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $350,123,000 after buying an additional 25,567 shares in the last quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 6.5% in the first quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 6,927 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,923,000 after buying an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 98,120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,241,000 after buying an additional 1,458 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

IWF traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $215.62. The stock had a trading volume of 22,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,393,625. The business has a fifty day moving average of $221.44 and a 200 day moving average of $227.77. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $202.05 and a 1 year high of $310.35.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.