First National Bank Sioux Falls Makes New Investment in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV)

First National Bank Sioux Falls acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 132,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,912,000. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF accounts for 4.1% of First National Bank Sioux Falls’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. First National Bank Sioux Falls owned about 0.06% of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. boosted its position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. now owns 588,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,432,000 after purchasing an additional 10,890 shares during the period. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the third quarter worth $269,000. Resource Consulting Group Inc. bought a new position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the third quarter worth $130,771,000. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 52.0% during the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 11,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 3,914 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. bought a new position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the third quarter worth $162,000.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

DFUV stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $32.99. 100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 430,009. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $33.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.80. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a one year low of $29.41 and a one year high of $35.46.

