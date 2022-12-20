First National Bank Sioux Falls Makes New Investment in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

First National Bank Sioux Falls purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 3,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 95.5% during the 1st quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 18,824,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,408,421,000 after acquiring an additional 9,196,924 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 7,255,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,745,000 after purchasing an additional 431,381 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 7,083,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,818,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504,248 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,517,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000,000 after purchasing an additional 83,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 95.7% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 3,089,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511,144 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF stock traded up $0.13 on Tuesday, reaching $55.89. 8,733 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,320,092. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $53.18 and a one year high of $83.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $57.85 and a 200 day moving average of $60.24.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

