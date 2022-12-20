First National Bank Sioux Falls Purchases 1,472 Shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU)

First National Bank Sioux Falls raised its position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Get Rating) by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,659 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,472 shares during the period. First National Bank Sioux Falls’ holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF were worth $268,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DFAU. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 2,017.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 294,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,267,000 after purchasing an additional 280,122 shares in the last quarter. Bluestein R H & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Bluestein R H & Co. LLC now owns 26,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $831,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 197,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,228,000 after purchasing an additional 9,584 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 33.2% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 68,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,146,000 after purchasing an additional 16,979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 661.1% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 52,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,639,000 after purchasing an additional 45,182 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF stock traded down $0.08 on Tuesday, reaching $26.85. 2,947 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 735,283. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a one year low of $24.62 and a one year high of $33.36. The company has a 50-day moving average of $27.37 and a 200 day moving average of $27.49.

