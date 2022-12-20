Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Position Boosted by Toth Financial Advisory Corp

Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 138,675 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,858 shares during the period. Fiserv comprises about 2.3% of Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $12,976,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FISV. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Fiserv by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,900,333 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,172,723,000 after purchasing an additional 3,333,116 shares during the last quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Fiserv by 329.2% during the 1st quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 2,142,801 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $217,280,000 after buying an additional 1,643,595 shares during the last quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. grew its stake in shares of Fiserv by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. now owns 14,647,776 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,303,213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,612,575 shares during the period. Sixth Street Partners Management Company L.P. purchased a new stake in Fiserv in the 2nd quarter worth about $88,970,000. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its stake in Fiserv by 518.1% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,123,613 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $113,934,000 after acquiring an additional 941,832 shares during the period. 94.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 4,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.30, for a total value of $470,015.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 224,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,139,509.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CRO Christopher M. Foskett sold 4,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.31, for a total value of $405,240.00. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 99,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,039,213.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 4,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.30, for a total transaction of $470,015.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 224,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,139,509.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 12,550 shares of company stock worth $1,275,255. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:FISV traded up $1.09 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $99.76. The company had a trading volume of 20,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,684,133. The company has a fifty day moving average of $99.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.88. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.03 and a 12 month high of $110.99.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.07). Fiserv had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 11.98%. The company had revenue of $4.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.27 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Fiserv from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $122.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Fiserv from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $130.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on Fiserv in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Fiserv from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.05.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

