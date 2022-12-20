Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFO) to Issue Dividend of $0.06

Posted by on Dec 20th, 2022

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFOGet Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, December 16th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.0555 per share on Friday, December 30th. This represents a yield of 7.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 21st.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 1.2% per year over the last three years.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund stock opened at $8.98 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.33. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund has a 52 week low of $8.20 and a 52 week high of $13.10.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund by 178.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 57,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,000 after buying an additional 37,027 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 50,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after acquiring an additional 4,121 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund by 158.8% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 38,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 23,825 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund by 16.4% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 29,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund during the first quarter valued at $138,000. 6.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund

(Get Rating)

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the financial services sector.

Recommended Stories

Dividend History for Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:PFO)

Receive News & Ratings for Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.