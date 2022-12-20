Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFO) to Issue Dividend of $0.06

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFO – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, December 16th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.0555 per share on Friday, December 30th. This represents a yield of 7.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 21st.
Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 1.2% per year over the last three years.
Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Stock Down 0.9 %
Shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund stock opened at $8.98 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.33. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund has a 52 week low of $8.20 and a 52 week high of $13.10.
About Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund
Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the financial services sector.
