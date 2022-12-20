Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFO) to Issue Dividend of $0.06

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFO – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, December 16th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.0555 per share on Friday, December 30th. This represents a yield of 7.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 21st.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 1.2% per year over the last three years.

Shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund stock opened at $8.98 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.33. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund has a 52 week low of $8.20 and a 52 week high of $13.10.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund by 178.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 57,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,000 after buying an additional 37,027 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 50,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after acquiring an additional 4,121 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund by 158.8% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 38,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 23,825 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund by 16.4% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 29,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund during the first quarter valued at $138,000. 6.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the financial services sector.

