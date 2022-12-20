Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:FLC) Increases Dividend to $0.10 Per Share

Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:FLC – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, December 9th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.104 per share on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.70%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 21st. This is a positive change from Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.

Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.2% annually over the last three years.

Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Stock Performance

Shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund stock opened at $16.20 on Tuesday. Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund has a one year low of $14.60 and a one year high of $23.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.97.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund

About Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 97,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,745,000 after buying an additional 1,918 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund by 28.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 2,241 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 97,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,950,000 after buying an additional 4,706 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 31,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,000 after buying an additional 6,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $205,000.

Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across utilities and banking sectors.

