Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:FLC) Increases Dividend to $0.10 Per Share

Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:FLC – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, December 9th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.104 per share on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.70%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 21st. This is a positive change from Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.
Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.2% annually over the last three years.
Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Stock Performance
Shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund stock opened at $16.20 on Tuesday. Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund has a one year low of $14.60 and a one year high of $23.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.97.
About Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund
Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across utilities and banking sectors.
