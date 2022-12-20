Flexsteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXS) Shares Sold by First Community Trust NA

First Community Trust NA trimmed its stake in shares of Flexsteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXS – Get Rating) by 62.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,241 shares during the quarter. First Community Trust NA’s holdings in Flexsteel Industries were worth $39,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FLXS. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Flexsteel Industries by 2.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 106,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,070,000 after acquiring an additional 2,688 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Flexsteel Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,380,000. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in Flexsteel Industries by 2.5% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 24,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $845,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Marion Wealth Management purchased a new position in Flexsteel Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $379,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Flexsteel Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $268,000. 41.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FLXS stock traded up $0.87 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $15.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,893. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $79.73 million, a PE ratio of -48.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.60. Flexsteel Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.46 and a 12 month high of $29.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.79.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 27th. Flexsteel Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently -193.54%.

Several analysts have commented on FLXS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Flexsteel Industries in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Flexsteel Industries from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th.

Flexsteel Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a manufacturer, importer, and online marketer of upholstered furniture for residential and contract markets in the United States. It provides upholstered furniture, such as sofas, loveseats, chairs, reclining and rocker-reclining chairs, swivel rockers, sofa beds, convertible bedding units, occasional tables, desks, dining tables and chairs, kitchen storage, bedroom furniture, and outdoor furniture.

