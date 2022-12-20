Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) Issues Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Sunday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.45-$0.53 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.43. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.11 billion-$2.15 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.98 billion. Foot Locker also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.42-$4.50 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on FL. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Foot Locker to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Foot Locker from $32.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Foot Locker from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 31st. TheStreet upgraded Foot Locker from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Foot Locker from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Twenty equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Foot Locker has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $38.00.

Foot Locker Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE FL opened at $33.82 on Tuesday. Foot Locker has a 12 month low of $23.85 and a 12 month high of $47.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.70, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.38 and a 200-day moving average of $32.41.

Foot Locker Announces Dividend

Foot Locker ( NYSE:FL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 18th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.18. Foot Locker had a return on equity of 16.98% and a net margin of 4.87%. The company had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Foot Locker will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th. Foot Locker’s payout ratio is 36.45%.

Insider Transactions at Foot Locker

In other news, major shareholder Vesa Equity Investment S.A R.L sold 1,707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.52, for a total transaction of $58,925.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,657,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $436,942,837.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Foot Locker news, SVP Todd Greener sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.99, for a total value of $77,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $260,966.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Vesa Equity Investment S.A R.L sold 1,707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.52, for a total value of $58,925.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,657,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $436,942,837.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 547,641 shares of company stock valued at $18,015,008. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Foot Locker

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. EHP Funds Inc. bought a new stake in Foot Locker in the first quarter valued at approximately $486,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in Foot Locker in the third quarter valued at approximately $458,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Foot Locker by 4.9% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,934 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Foot Locker by 19.4% in the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 13,103 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 2,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in Foot Locker by 78.1% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 11,262 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 4,938 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.06% of the company’s stock.

Foot Locker Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic footwear and apparel retailer. The company engages in the retail of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and team licensed merchandise under the Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Eastbay, atmos, WSS, Footaction, and Sidestep brand names.

Featured Stories

