Fortress Capital Acquisition (NYSE:FCAX) Hits New 1-Year High at $10.09

Shares of Fortress Capital Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:FCAX – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $10.09 and last traded at $10.09, with a volume of 1400 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.08.

Fortress Capital Acquisition Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.94.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fortress Capital Acquisition

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCAX. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC bought a new position in Fortress Capital Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth about $15,071,000. Sculptor Capital LP increased its holdings in Fortress Capital Acquisition by 282.5% during the 1st quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 1,434,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059,398 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Fortress Capital Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth about $9,771,000. Weiss Asset Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Fortress Capital Acquisition by 54.4% during the 3rd quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 909,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,046,000 after buying an additional 320,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Fortress Capital Acquisition by 74.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 472,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,666,000 after buying an additional 201,466 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.18% of the company’s stock.

Fortress Capital Acquisition Company Profile

Fortress Capital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. Fortress Capital Acquisition Corp. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

