Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FET) Director Michael Mcshane Acquires 2,500 Shares

Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FET – Get Rating) Director Michael Mcshane acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.83 per share, for a total transaction of $74,575.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 8,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,645.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE FET traded up $2.00 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $31.50. 205 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,462. The firm has a market cap of $180.56 million, a PE ratio of -13.98 and a beta of 2.97. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.40. Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.71 and a 12 month high of $31.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 2.43.

Forum Energy Technologies (NYSE:FET – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Forum Energy Technologies had a negative net margin of 0.46% and a negative return on equity of 9.47%. The company had revenue of $181.80 million for the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Forum Energy Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Forum Energy Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in Forum Energy Technologies in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in Forum Energy Technologies in the first quarter worth about $204,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Forum Energy Technologies in the second quarter worth about $281,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Forum Energy Technologies by 6.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,996 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares during the period. 46.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Forum Energy Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes products serving the oil, natural gas, industrial, and renewable energy industries in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Drilling & Downhole, Completions, and Production. The Drilling & Downhole segment designs, manufactures, and supplies products, and provides related services to the drilling, well construction, artificial lift, and subsea energy construction markets, including applications in oil and natural gas, renewable energy, defense, and communications.

