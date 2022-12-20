FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 175 Shares of Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN)

FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 63,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lakeland Financial were worth $4,620,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its holdings in Lakeland Financial by 0.8% during the second quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 372,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,740,000 after acquiring an additional 3,021 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Lakeland Financial by 49.3% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $686,000 after purchasing an additional 4,413 shares in the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Lakeland Financial by 3.5% during the first quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 10,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $744,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Lakeland Financial by 3.8% during the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 38,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,570,000 after purchasing an additional 1,422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Lakeland Financial by 2,390.2% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458 shares in the last quarter. 81.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Blake Augsburger sold 4,000 shares of Lakeland Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.31, for a total value of $329,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,313 shares in the company, valued at $1,178,103.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Lakeland Financial news, CAO Brok A. Lahrman sold 312 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.03, for a total transaction of $25,593.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 588 shares in the company, valued at $48,233.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Blake Augsburger sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.31, for a total value of $329,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,178,103.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 51,832 shares of company stock worth $4,289,014. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Lakeland Financial Stock Up 1.1 %

LKFN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Lakeland Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stephens raised their price objective on Lakeland Financial to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd.

Shares of Lakeland Financial stock opened at $72.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.17 and a beta of 0.75. Lakeland Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $64.05 and a twelve month high of $85.71. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $77.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.47.

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $62.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.85 million. Lakeland Financial had a return on equity of 17.06% and a net margin of 40.28%. On average, equities analysts expect that Lakeland Financial Co. will post 4.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lakeland Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 25th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 24th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. Lakeland Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.20%.

Lakeland Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

Lakeland Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Lake City Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest bearing, interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, NOW, and demand deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate and multi-family residential, agri-business and agricultural, consumer 1-4 family mortgage, and other consumer loans.

