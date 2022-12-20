FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 159,527 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 515 shares during the period. Jack Henry & Associates comprises 1.2% of FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.22% of Jack Henry & Associates worth $29,077,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of JKHY. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 390.3% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 152 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. 90.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Jack Henry & Associates alerts:

Jack Henry & Associates Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:JKHY opened at $175.37 on Tuesday. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a one year low of $155.44 and a one year high of $212.62. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $185.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $189.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $12.79 billion, a PE ratio of 34.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.63.

Jack Henry & Associates Dividend Announcement

Jack Henry & Associates ( NASDAQ:JKHY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The technology company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.08. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 26.99% and a net margin of 18.51%. The business had revenue of $529.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $529.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.04%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on JKHY. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Jack Henry & Associates to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $199.00 to $193.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Jack Henry & Associates to $198.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $197.00 to $191.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Jack Henry & Associates has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $186.17.

Insider Transactions at Jack Henry & Associates

In other news, CEO David B. Foss sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.11, for a total transaction of $3,009,760.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 106,099 shares in the company, valued at $19,958,282.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Jack Henry & Associates Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Jack Henry & Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack Henry & Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.