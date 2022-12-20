FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC Has $9.12 Million Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 70,327 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,124 shares during the quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $9,121,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WMT. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Walmart by 0.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 125,681,258 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $18,716,452,000 after buying an additional 520,788 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Walmart by 7.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,919,371 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,908,117,000 after buying an additional 1,685,320 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC grew its position in Walmart by 48.0% during the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 15,431,684 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,297,510,000 after buying an additional 5,007,342 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Walmart by 5.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,747,082 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,671,369,000 after buying an additional 667,747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Walmart by 2.9% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,904,858 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,623,951,000 after buying an additional 303,726 shares in the last quarter. 31.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Walmart from $134.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Walmart from $160.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Walmart from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Atlantic Securities lifted their price objective on Walmart from $150.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $160.26.

Walmart Stock Performance

Shares of Walmart stock opened at $142.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $143.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $134.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $385.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.07, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.52. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $117.27 and a 52 week high of $160.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $152.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.80 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 1.49% and a return on equity of 19.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.45 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

Walmart declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, November 15th that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the retailer to purchase up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walmart

In other news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.38, for a total value of $587,912.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 268,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,038,431.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.04, for a total value of $1,301,260.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,488,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,457,283.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.38, for a total transaction of $587,912.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 268,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,038,431.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,481,902 shares of company stock worth $1,262,523,346. Insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

