FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Position in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAR)

FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAR – Get Rating) by 141.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 189,650 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 111,142 shares during the quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 1.66% of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF worth $3,899,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 3,736.2% during the second quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 928,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,456,000 after buying an additional 904,231 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services & Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 24.6% in the third quarter. Advisory Services & Investments LLC now owns 287,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,913,000 after purchasing an additional 56,772 shares during the last quarter. Spinnaker Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 11.9% in the second quarter. Spinnaker Investment Group LLC now owns 157,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,634,000 after purchasing an additional 16,699 shares during the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 14.8% in the third quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 120,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,487,000 after purchasing an additional 15,641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF in the first quarter valued at $271,100,000.

Dimensional US Real Estate ETF Stock Down 1.3 %

NYSEARCA:DFAR opened at $21.21 on Tuesday. Dimensional US Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $19.12 and a one year high of $29.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.65.

